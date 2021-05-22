Chain Guardians Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 54.1% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.43 or 0.00910477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00090070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,022,348 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

