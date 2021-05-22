Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Chevron posted earnings of ($1.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.