Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO Sells $478,716.00 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mountford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $833.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

