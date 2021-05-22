CIBC Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.74.

MAG stock opened at C$24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.32.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

