CIBC Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$29.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.74.
MAG stock opened at C$24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$15.34 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.32.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
