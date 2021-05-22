CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$98.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$90.95.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$93.67 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$52.17 and a 1 year high of C$93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.58.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

