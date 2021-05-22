CIBC Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$97.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.29.

TSE TD opened at C$88.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$54.80 and a 12-month high of C$88.84. The company has a market cap of C$160.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

