CIBC Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$43.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $29.80 on Thursday. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CAE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after buying an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

