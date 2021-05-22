Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cigna were worth $35,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

