Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

