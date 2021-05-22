Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

