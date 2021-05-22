Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.