Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88 billion-$13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.