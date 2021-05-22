Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTVCY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of BTVCY stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

