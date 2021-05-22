Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

