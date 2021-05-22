Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,966. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.