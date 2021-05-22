Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,477,000 after buying an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,850,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLH opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,000,084 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

