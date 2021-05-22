Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 40,242 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,761,000 after purchasing an additional 211,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.54. 1,308,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,835. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

