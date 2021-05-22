Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,751,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.