Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 270,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 179,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $3,538,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,282,076. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

