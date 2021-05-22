Close Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.