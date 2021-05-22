Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,448 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. eBay makes up 7.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $132,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of eBay by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 11,192,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,257,349. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

