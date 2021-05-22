CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.78. The company had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

