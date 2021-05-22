Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.70.

CCEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,445. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

