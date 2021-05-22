Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

