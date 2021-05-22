Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.82.
In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
