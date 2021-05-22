Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

