Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit