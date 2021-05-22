Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $84.23. 3,497,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.