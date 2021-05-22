Colliers Securities Comments on Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.