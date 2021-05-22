Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZEV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

NYSE ZEV opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lightning eMotors by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The company's vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. It also offers charging stations, installation project management, and maintenance and support, including Charging-as-a-Service.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.