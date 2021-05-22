Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 414,245 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The stock has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

