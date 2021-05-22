Comerica Bank Buys 107 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.