Commerce Bank Buys 1,467 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $928,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $166,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

