Commerce Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,885 shares of company stock worth $84,224,662. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $206.38 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.28. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.