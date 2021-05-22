Commerce Bank Has $1.40 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.6% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

