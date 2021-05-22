Commerce Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Spire worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Spire by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Spire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

SR stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.