Commerce Bank Sells 145 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $8,714,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,250 shares of company stock worth $5,869,603. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR opened at $122.88 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

