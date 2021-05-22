Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Acquires $35,036.59 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 170,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 5,242.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

