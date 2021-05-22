Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.17. 71,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

