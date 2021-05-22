Contrasting JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83% Old Point Financial 12.67% 6.03% 0.59%

69.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.46 $36.43 billion $10.48 15.52 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 2.27 $7.86 million N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 5 14 0 2.57 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $150.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.58%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; wholesale payments and cross-border financing; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

