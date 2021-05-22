Contrasting Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.51 billion 2.52 $515.91 million $2.91 18.11

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 17.50% 37.81% 4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nebula Caravel Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.72%. Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than Service Co. International.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations; and 483 cemeteries, including 297 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

