Contrasting SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mission Produce and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Produce 0 2 5 0 2.71 SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 2 4 0 2.25

Mission Produce presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential downside of 2.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus target price of $176.63, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Mission Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Produce and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Produce N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 4.38% 22.35% 6.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mission Produce and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Produce $862.30 million 1.66 $28.80 million $0.78 26.01 SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.36 billion 3.28 $77.70 million $1.82 95.77

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Produce. Mission Produce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Mission Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Mission Produce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats Mission Produce on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation network design, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, marketing services and product support, and a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. It offers its products under LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. The company markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. As of January 3, 2021, the company had approximately 570 branches in 45 U.S. States and six Canadian provinces. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

