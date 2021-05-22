Contrasting Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

This table compares Sumo Logic and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 28.90% 19.07% 12.65%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumo Logic and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Activision Blizzard 0 1 22 0 2.96

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus target price of $30.38, indicating a potential upside of 62.43%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus target price of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 11.42 $1.50 billion $2.08 45.85

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Sumo Logic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.