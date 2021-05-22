CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. CorePoint Lodging reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPLG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 136,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,982. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

