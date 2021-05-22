CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €15.00 by Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.80 ($28.00).

Shares of ETR:CCAP opened at €12.76 ($15.01) on Thursday. CORESTATE Capital has a twelve month low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a twelve month high of €24.24 ($28.52). The company has a market cap of $327.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.25.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

