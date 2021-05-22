CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock.

LON CPP opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Tuesday. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £42.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In related news, insider Oliver Laird sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($54,180.82).

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit