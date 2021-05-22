CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock.

LON CPP opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Tuesday. CPPGroup has a one year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a one year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 539 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £42.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In related news, insider Oliver Laird sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($54,180.82).

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.