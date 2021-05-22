Credit Suisse Group Lowers Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 150

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 127.48 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.17. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

