Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock.

PNN opened at GBX 1,058.50 ($13.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.01. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,195.50 ($15.62).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

