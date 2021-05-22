Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,345.10 on Thursday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,303.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,994.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

