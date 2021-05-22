Crowd Machine Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $91,681.25 and $167.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00064864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.14 or 0.00916256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

