Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.55. 1,567,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,211. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

