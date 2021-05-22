Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Market Cap Hits $327.72

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $327.72 and approximately $39,916.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00018214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.02 or 0.00895879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

